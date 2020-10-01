STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Transport operators in Telangana stir over Motor Vehicle Tax

The TSCBOA chief said that the operators had no business during the lockdown and none of them had any money to pay MV Tax for that period.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Private transport operators stage a protest near the RTA office at Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing deep anguish over the behaviour of the Telangana Government in resolving the problems faced by them, the transport operators of Telangana on Wednesday resumed agitation demanding waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax for the lockdown period due to Covid-19.

Led by Telangana State Cabs & Bus Operators Association (TSCBOA) President Syed Nizamuddin, along with Gopal Reddy and Naresh and other leaders, hundreds of travel operators from all across the State held a protest at the RTA office in Khairtabad. “When we tried to hold an agitation on September 5, two days before the commencement of the Assembly session, we were assured by the top officials that our demand for waiver of MV Tax for the lockdown period would be waived and relevant orders would be issued in a day or two. But the promise was not kept.”

The TSCBOA chief said that the operators had no business during the lockdown and none of them had any money to pay MV Tax for that period. “We’ve already pointed out that the authorities have imposed heavy penalties for non-payment or delay in payment of advance MV Tax. We are being penalised for non-submission of documents for placing the vehicles under ‘Non-Use’,” he said.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana transport TSCBOA Syed Nizamuddin
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp