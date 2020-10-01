Transport operators in Telangana stir over Motor Vehicle Tax

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing deep anguish over the behaviour of the Telangana Government in resolving the problems faced by them, the transport operators of Telangana on Wednesday resumed agitation demanding waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax for the lockdown period due to Covid-19.

Led by Telangana State Cabs & Bus Operators Association (TSCBOA) President Syed Nizamuddin, along with Gopal Reddy and Naresh and other leaders, hundreds of travel operators from all across the State held a protest at the RTA office in Khairtabad. “When we tried to hold an agitation on September 5, two days before the commencement of the Assembly session, we were assured by the top officials that our demand for waiver of MV Tax for the lockdown period would be waived and relevant orders would be issued in a day or two. But the promise was not kept.”

The TSCBOA chief said that the operators had no business during the lockdown and none of them had any money to pay MV Tax for that period. “We’ve already pointed out that the authorities have imposed heavy penalties for non-payment or delay in payment of advance MV Tax. We are being penalised for non-submission of documents for placing the vehicles under ‘Non-Use’,” he said.