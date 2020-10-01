Trial run to supply Manjeera water held

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials on Wednesday conducted a trial run for the supply of Manjeera water from Singur project to Hyderabad.

Water will be drawn from the Singur project and purified at the Peddapur filter bed. The trial run was held to identify leakages in the pipeline and rectify them as soon as possible as the supply is being restored after a 19-month gap.

Currently, water is being supplied to breweries surrounding Sangareddy, as well as the Ordinance Defence Factory (ODF) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) near Shankerpally in Rangareddy district, from the Peddapur filter.

The water will be pumped from the filter bed to Shankerpally reservoir, and from there to Miyapur through Lingampally and Chandanagar in Rangareddy district. According to officials, Manjeera water will be made available to these areas soon.