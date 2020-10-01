Violence against women on the rise in Telangana

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 18,394 cases of crime against women last year, the latest National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime in India 2019 report has revealed. This number has risen by 14.76 per cent from 2018.

According to the report, the cases of crime against women in the State peaked in 2019 out of the last three years — 17,521 cases were reported in 2017, 16,027 in 2018 and 18,394 in 2019. Of the total number of criminal cases, 8,541 were of domestic violence (Cruelty by husband or his relatives, Section 498 A of the IPC). This was the highest among all the Southern States — Andhra Pradesh (7,851), Karnataka (2,472), Tamil Nadu (78) and Odisha (2,739).

“Cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty were next (4,190), followed by kidnap/abduction of women, rape and abetment to suicide of women,” the report has stated.

It has also revealed that of the total rape cases in Telangana, the offender knew the victim in 868 cases.

To make things worse, about 10,456 cases are pending investigation from 2019, of which 572 are under the ‘crime against women’ category.

Situation in Hyderabad

Of the total cases of crime against women, Hyderabad recorded 2,755 cases in 2019, against 2,332 in 2018.

The NCRB report has also revealed that the State capital is the second city in the country with the highest number of domestic violence cases (1,568) after Delhi (3,697).

Meanwhile, a majority of the crime-against-women cases reported in Hyderabad were of assault with intent to outrage her modesty (346), followed by rape (184, all victims were over 18 years old) and kidnap/abduction (162).

Grim picture

