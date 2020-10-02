STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dubbaka byelection candidate soon, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Apart from holding protests at all district headquarters on October 2 in view of Gandhi Jayanti, Uttam said the Congress will also launch a signature campaign.

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:48 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said the Congress will announce its candidate for the Dubbaka bypolls in a day or two, and hoped that the party scripts history by winning the election. Addressing a press conference through video-conference, he said a sub-committee will be formed on Friday for the upcoming graduate MLC election and according to its suggestions, candidates for the polls will be declared. The party will follow the sub-committee’s suggestions regarding tying up with other parties for the graduate MLC polls. 

Reject new farm laws
Speaking on the Centre’s contentious farm laws, Uttam demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convene a special Assembly session to pass a unanimous resolution against these. Calling these ‘anti-farmer’, he asked KCR to pass new laws in the State Legislature under Article 254 (2) of the Constitution to override the Centre’s laws.

The Congress MP announced that the party will organise massive protests in front of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and at District Collectorates across Telangana on Friday as part of its nationwide agitation for the withdrawal of the controversial agricultural laws. He asked the party cadre to participate in large numbers to make the event a success. Apart from holding protests at all district headquarters on October 2 in view of Gandhi Jayanti, Uttam said the Congress will also launch a signature campaign.

Revanth writes to CM over Narayanpet-Kodangal proj
TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking him to include the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme in the Apex Council Meeting agenda, which is scheduled to be held on October 6. The MP also demanded that the CM take up works for the said project on a war footing, while alleging that KCR had deliberately been neglecting the scheme. “KCR is discriminating against South Telangana and intentionally delaying the works,” he said

