KT Rama Rao seeks Rs 500 crore from Centre to revamp Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway

R&B Dept prepares DPR to ease traffic on 25-km stretch of NH 65

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao displays a form after enrolling his name in the graduates’ voter list for the upcoming polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to ease traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, the State government has proposed construction of seven flyovers across the 25 km stretch of NH-65, which will be within the city limits. Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, in a letter on Thursday, requested Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to allocate Rs  500 crore for taking up the proposed works.    

The government plans a six-lane road from LB Nagar to Malkapur (Toll Plaza). Besides, three service roads will also be developed. Traffic on the NH-65 is usually around 1 lakh Passenger Car Units (PCUs).   
Rama Rao said that around 25 km stretch of Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway falls in Hyderabad limits. But, there were no level junctions, service roads and other facilities on the highway, which leads to traffic issues. “A Detailed Project report by the Roads and Buildings Department estimates the cost to be around Rs  500 crore. Allocate the funds to mitigate traffic problems,” the Minister requested Gadkari. Rama Rao said Hyderabad had gotten four urban projects with Gadkari’s cooperation. The construction of the Amberpet flyover would start shortly, he informed. 

