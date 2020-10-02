Ministers, Mayor enrol for Graduate MLC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some Ministers and the Hyderabad Mayor have enrolled their names in the graduates voters list for the ensuing Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate MLC elections on Thursday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, Minister for Tourism and Excise V Srinivas Goud and Home Minister Mahmood Ali, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan enrolled their names as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao stressed the need for improvement in voting percentage in the ensuing council elections. He called upon all the graduates to register their names and reminded everyone that only those who register their names afresh can cast their votes.