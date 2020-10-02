NIN survey shows Covid-19 infection rate in Telangana has slowed down

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of people who were infected by Covid-19 in Telangana increased around 40-fold from May to August. On a positive note, the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition has said that the rate of infection spread in Telangana is slow-paced and has attributed it to appropriate infection control measures.

NIN on Thursday released results of the second round of sero survey that it conducted from August 26-27 in Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy districts. The first round of sero survey was conducted by NIN in the same districts, earlier in May. For the second round of sero survey in August, NIN collected blood samples from 1,309 people, aged 10 years and above, from 30 villages in the three districts.

The blood samples were tested to detect presence of antibodies pertaining to the novel Coronavirus.In the sero survey, 18.2 per cent people in Jangaon, 11.1 per cent in Nalgonda and 6.9 per cent in Kamareddy tested positive.In absolute numbers, 83 out of 454 people in Jangaon, 47 out of 422 people in Nalgonda and 30 out of 433 people in Kamareddy, tested positive for the antibodies .

Compared to results from the first sero survey in May, the rise in the number of cases is 30-40 fold. In May, the number of people who tested positive were two in Jangaon and one each in Nalgonda and Kamareddy districts, of the about 400 samples collected from each district. The NIN in a media release revealing the sero survey results said, “The results suggest that SARS Cov 2 (Covid-19) spread is occurring at a slow pace, which could be because of appropriate measures.

However, large numbers of people are still susceptible to SARS Cov 2 infection. Hence, all appropriate personal protection measures like wearing of mask, personal hygiene and social distancing may be continued.”Around 50 personnel from the NIN including scientists and technicians were involved in the sero survey, headed by Dr Avula Laxmaiah, Scientist G and ICMR Nodal Office.

Need awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour: Cabinet Secy

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba requested the Chief Secretaries of respective States to take up an intensive communication campaign towards creating awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour among citizens. Gauba held a video conference with all the Chief Secretaries on Thursday. Urging the Chief Secretaries to maintain continuous vigil, keeping in mind the approaching festival and winter season, as well as the opening up of economic activities. He stressed the need to avoid huge gatherings. Fear of testing should be addressed and more people should be encouraged to undergo testing, he added