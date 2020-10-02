Parents sell two-year-old for Rs 30,000 in Telangana

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA-GADWAL: In a shocking incident, the parents of a two-year-old child sold the toddler to a couple for Rs 30,000, under the guise of adoption. The incident happened in Gadwal. According to district Child Welfare Officer DJ Kusumalatha, the parents of the child belong to Mallemdoddi village of Maldakal Mandal in the district and sold the child to a couple belonging to Beerollu village of Gadwal mandal. Though the parents claim that they gave their child for adoption, the police found that the girl was sold for `30,000. On receiving information, Ieeja SI Jagdeshwar informed the ICDS officials about the incident and shifted the child to Shishu Vihar.