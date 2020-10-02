STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana doing a better job at handling COVID pandemic than other states: Governor 

Tamilsai Soundarajan, who is also a medical professional, said that some of her recommendations to tackle the pandemic have been implemented by the state government. 

Published: 02nd October 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan exuded confidence in the KCR government's response to Covid-19 and said that when compared to other states like Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, Telangana was doing much better. 

Soundarajan, who was addressing the media to announce that Raj Bhavan functions will be taken up through the paperless route to further environment-friendly practices, said, "In some districts number of cases are declining. There are a large number of patients who are recovering. The recovery rate is more in Telangana and the peak has also slowed down in some of the districts." 

"Compared to other States such as Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, Telangana is doing better. The government has definitely taken up some concrete measures." 

Soundarajan, who is also a medical professional, said that some of her recommendations to tackle the pandemic have been implemented by the state government. 

However, she urged citizens to be cautious of the disease as there is a possibility of re-infection. "Re-infection is possible. Susceptibility is more," she said. 

She urged the government to 'test, trace, treat and teach' to avoid cases of re-infection and urged citizens to wear masks all the time. She also urged political parties, whom she said were 'not following social distancing', to become a role model for citizens by abiding by these norms which may help in keeping Covid-19 at bay.

The Governor also expressed concerns over online classes for children ant the gaps in accessibility to technology for tribal students. 

The Raj Bhavan from Friday launched its e-office program for communicating with the State government and citizens. Soundarajan said that since the onset of the pandemic, physical interaction with citizens has decreased and instead there has been an emphasis on digital mode of communication. So when the State government adopted its e-office program, the governor also felt that its office should adopt the same, she added. 

"This paperless administration will be contributing to mother nature by reducing cutting down of trees," she said adding that the National Informatics Centre experts will train office personnel in how to go about the e-office application. She launched the portal by sending the monthly Telangana report electronically to President Ramnath Kovind, which she said earlier would have taken weeks to reach Delhi. 

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan KCR government COVID-19 pandemic
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp