Telangana doing a better job at handling COVID pandemic than other states: Governor 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan exuded confidence in the KCR government's response to Covid-19 and said that when compared to other states like Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, Telangana was doing much better.

Soundarajan, who was addressing the media to announce that Raj Bhavan functions will be taken up through the paperless route to further environment-friendly practices, said, "In some districts number of cases are declining. There are a large number of patients who are recovering. The recovery rate is more in Telangana and the peak has also slowed down in some of the districts."

"Compared to other States such as Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, Telangana is doing better. The government has definitely taken up some concrete measures."

Soundarajan, who is also a medical professional, said that some of her recommendations to tackle the pandemic have been implemented by the state government.

However, she urged citizens to be cautious of the disease as there is a possibility of re-infection. "Re-infection is possible. Susceptibility is more," she said.

She urged the government to 'test, trace, treat and teach' to avoid cases of re-infection and urged citizens to wear masks all the time. She also urged political parties, whom she said were 'not following social distancing', to become a role model for citizens by abiding by these norms which may help in keeping Covid-19 at bay.

The Governor also expressed concerns over online classes for children ant the gaps in accessibility to technology for tribal students.

The Raj Bhavan from Friday launched its e-office program for communicating with the State government and citizens. Soundarajan said that since the onset of the pandemic, physical interaction with citizens has decreased and instead there has been an emphasis on digital mode of communication. So when the State government adopted its e-office program, the governor also felt that its office should adopt the same, she added.

"This paperless administration will be contributing to mother nature by reducing cutting down of trees," she said adding that the National Informatics Centre experts will train office personnel in how to go about the e-office application. She launched the portal by sending the monthly Telangana report electronically to President Ramnath Kovind, which she said earlier would have taken weeks to reach Delhi.