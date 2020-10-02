Telangana records 2,214 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,214 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday of the 54,443 tests that it conducted, taking the tally to 1,93,600. The State also recorded eight more deaths from the disease, taking the toll to 1,135. The total number of recoveries went up to 1,63,407, with 2,474 more people winning the battle against the highly contagious disease.

As of now, the State has 29,058 active cases of Covid-19, and 23,702 patients under home isolation. According to the Telangana government’s media bulletin, the State’s case fatality rate is 0.58 per cent and recovery rate 84.40 per cent, against the national averages of 1.56 per cent and 83.51 per cent, respectively. Of the 2,214 new cases on Wednesday, 305 cases were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, while the others were mostly reported from Rangareddy (191), Medchal (153), Nalgonda (149), Karimnagar (106), Warangal Urban (131), Khammam (99) and Kothagudem (99) districts.