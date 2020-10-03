STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,009 more contract Covid-19 in Telangana, 10 die

The State currently has 28,620 active cases of Covid-19 and 23,372 patients are in home isolation.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:15 AM

A medic collects a sample of a woman for COVID-19 test

A medic collects a sample of a woman for COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana recorded 2,009 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday of the 54,098 tests that it conducted, taking the tally to 1,95,609. The State also recorded 10 more deaths, taking the toll to 1,145. 
The total number of recoveries went up to 1,65,844, with 2,437 more people winning the battle against the highly contagious disease. The State currently has 28,620 active cases of Covid-19 and 23,372 patients are in home isolation.

According to the Telangana government’s media bulletin, the State’s case fatality rate is 0.58 per cent and recovery rate 84.78 per cent, against the national averages of 1.6 per cent and 83.5 per cent, respectively. Of the 2,009 new cases reported on Thursday, 293 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, while the remaining were mostly from Rangareddy- 171, Medchal- 173, Karimnagar- 114, Nalgonda-  109, Khammam- 104, Kothagudem- 77 and Warangal Urban - 72.The bulletin has also stated that there are 4,507 oxygen and 916 ICU beds available for Covid care in government hospitals across the State.

