STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

25 Telangana police officials given clean chit over alleged nexus with gangster Nayeem

The Forum for Good Governance obtained this information from the police through an RTI. Of the 25 police officials, two are of Additional SP rank, seven are of SP rank and 12 are Inspectors.

Published: 03rd October 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

According to cops, the vehicles were intercepted while they were conducting vehicle checks. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the illegal activities of slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem has given a clean chit to 25 Telangana police officials in connection with the case.

The Forum for Good Governance obtained this information from the police through an RTI. Of the 25 police officials, two are of Additional SP rank, seven are of SP rank and 12 are Inspectors.

In the RTI reply, SIT chief and Inspector General of Police Y Nagi Reddy said that they registered a total 173 cases with regard to Nayeem's illegal activities. All the cases are pending before a court of law. Of the 173 cases, eight have been withdrawn.

Giving a clean chit to police officials, the SIT chief said that no case was registered against any of them.

Following the information, the Forum for Good Governance secretary M Padmanabha Reddy wrote to the Governor seeking action against police officers having links with Nayeem.

Earlier, there were allegations of police officers having a nexus with the gangster. A diary at Nayeem's residence that was seized by the investigating authorities had revealed that Nayeem was in touch with some police officers.

Nayeem was killed in an encounter with the police in 2016.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIT Mohammed Nayeemuddin Telangana police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp