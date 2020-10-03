25 Telangana police officials given clean chit over alleged nexus with gangster Nayeem

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the illegal activities of slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem has given a clean chit to 25 Telangana police officials in connection with the case.

The Forum for Good Governance obtained this information from the police through an RTI. Of the 25 police officials, two are of Additional SP rank, seven are of SP rank and 12 are Inspectors.

In the RTI reply, SIT chief and Inspector General of Police Y Nagi Reddy said that they registered a total 173 cases with regard to Nayeem's illegal activities. All the cases are pending before a court of law. Of the 173 cases, eight have been withdrawn.

Giving a clean chit to police officials, the SIT chief said that no case was registered against any of them.

Following the information, the Forum for Good Governance secretary M Padmanabha Reddy wrote to the Governor seeking action against police officers having links with Nayeem.

Earlier, there were allegations of police officers having a nexus with the gangster. A diary at Nayeem's residence that was seized by the investigating authorities had revealed that Nayeem was in touch with some police officers.

Nayeem was killed in an encounter with the police in 2016.