Karimnagar BJP chief Basa Satyanarayana Rao gets the boot over sleazy video clip

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the videos of his inappropriate behaviour with a woman party worker went viral on social media platforms, Karimnagar BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao was sacked by the party on Friday.

In a video which is in circulation on social media platforms, Basa Satyanarayana Rao is seen entering a bedroom semi-clad while a woman, said to be a BJP worker, asks him to dress properly. Along with the video, several audio clips of his conversation with her were also in circulation. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has sacked him with immediate effect.

In a statement, the BJP general secretary said that the action against Satyanarayana Rao has been taken in unavoidable circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Karimnagar police said that no case has been registered as they did not receive any complaint in this regard.

“It appears to be consensual and later the woman demanded money from him,” said a police officer. Gangadi Krishna Reddy has been appointed as the new president Krishna Reddy, an advocate, has worked at the grassroots level of the party.

During his student life, Krishna Reddy worked as ABVP Tamil Nadu Sangatan secretary.