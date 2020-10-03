KCR amassing wealth, destroying Telangana dream, says AICC chief Manickam

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The Congress party on Friday unveiled ‘Vision 2023’ to achieve its goal of winning at least 79 seats in the next Assembly elections and wrest power in Telangana.This was announced by AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore who, along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, participated in the ‘Kisan Mazdoor Bachao Divas’ in Sangareddy, as part of the Congress leadership’s nationwide call to protest against the three new agriculture laws brought out by the by BJP government at the Centre.

While addressing the meeting, Manickam Tagore said that the party leadership chose Sangareddy to unveil its ‘Vision 2023’ as erstwhile Medak constituency was the place from where former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi filed her nomination to contest in the Lok Sabha elections in 1980.

Scores of Congress activists take part in a rally

organised as part of the ‘Kisan Mazdoor Bachao

Divas’, in Sangareddy on Friday

He hoped that Sangareddy would turn lucky for the Congress yet again and the party would come to power in 2023. He expressed confidence that the next Chief Minister of Telangana would be a Congress leader and also assured that Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy would get a Cabinet berth. “When Congress party could fight and defeat British to get freedom for the country, it is not difficult for us to beat KCR in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tagore said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi granted Statehood for Telangana to ensure that all sections of the society benefit from this. However, he said, except for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, no one else benefitted from the formation of Telangana. Stating that the original dream of Telangana has remained unrealised, he alleged that KCR and his family are accumulating huge wealth illegally and soon he might become richer than Mukesh Ambani. While Mukesh Ambani is earning money doing business, KCR is earning money by taking commissions, Manickam alleged.

Withdraw farm laws: Uttam

In the meantime, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the Congress cadre to work hard and bring the Congress to power in 2023. He alleged that the lives of the farmers were ruined ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre and TRS in Telangana. He said that the new farm laws were aimed at benefiting the corporate sector. He said that the new laws have made Minimum Support Price (MSP) irrelevant and there was no binding on the corporate sector to procure agriculture produce at MSP. He demanded that the Central Government immediately withdraw the controversial laws and address the concerns of the farming community.

Meanwhile, the TPCC chief described KCR as the betrayer of farmers. He slammed the Chief Minister for not honouring the promise of waiving off crop loans up to `1 lakh. He said none of the promises made by KCR to the farming community have been fulfilled. He said that there has been a rise in farmer suicides ever since TRS came to power in Telangana. Even then, Uttam pointed out, that the TRS leaders were shamelessly seeking votes in Dubbaka byelection and other civic body elections. He urged the party cadre to expose the failures of TRS government before the public.