KCR felicitates Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's husband for his services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid a personal visit to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to discuss various including the drop in number of Covid-19 cases and the forthcoming Apex Council meeting, at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Rao also informed the Governor about the launch of Dharani portal, according to sources.

The Chief Minister also felicitated Governor’s husband Dr P Soundararajan, who was recently selected for the Dronacharya Award in recognition of his services and contribution to the field of Nephrology, by the Delhi Nephrologists Forum. As a token of appreciation, CM KCR presented a shawl and a memento to Dr Soundararajan.

Rao said that Telangana was proud of the achievements of Dr Soundararajan, who was one of the pioneers in the transplant of a kidney collected from a brain dead snakebite victim, and he had organised over 1,200 kidney transplants including 200 disease donor transplants in an illustrious career spanning over 35 years.

Dr Soundararajan also honoured the Chief Minister with a shawl on the occasion. Meanwhile, the Governor and the Chief Minister, visited the Bapu Ghat and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.