KCR writes to Centre demanding operational control over Srisailam reservoir

CM wants to ensure that AP doesn’t proceed with the construction of Rayalaseema project.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

The CM also spoke about the “injustice” meted out to Telangana in water sharing, the ineffective supervision of the Krishna River Management Board.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ahead of the Apex Council meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote a letter to the Centre, demanding that the operational control of Srisailam reservoir be handed over to Telangana to ensure that Andhra Pradesh does not proceed with the expansion of Pothireddypadu head regulator and the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. In a 14-page letter to Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday, the CM raised several concerns on the matter.

He urged the Union Minister to make sure these points were included in the agenda of the second Apex Council meeting scheduled for October 6. KCR also told the Union Minister that instead of prolonging the “meaningless” dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Centre must make the terms of reference for the allocation of fair and equitable share of Krishna waters to the sibling States without further ado.

The CM also spoke about the “injustice” meted out to Telangana in water sharing, the ineffective supervision of the Krishna River Management Board, which failed to stop the Andhra Pradesh government from calling for tenders for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, and Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Speaking about AP’s objections over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, KCR said that the scheme was inaugurated both by the AP and Maharashtra Chief Ministers on June 21, 2019.

“They inaugurated KLIS with me. At the time, nearly 95 per cent of works were already completed,” the CM told Shekhawat. KCR also mentioned concerns regarding water allocations in the letter. It remains to be seen whether the subjects raised by the CM will be included in the agenda of the Apex council meeting.

