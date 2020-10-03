STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals help stranded lady in labour reach hospital in Telangana

Boya Ankita, a pregnant woman from Devabanda village, experienced labour pains on Friday.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:32 AM

Pregnant woman

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

A pregnant woman from Devabanda
village being carried across the overflowing
Pedda Vaagu on Friday, after she
started experiencing labour pains

JOGULAMBA-GADWAL : Locals helped a pregnant woman reach a hospital by carrying her across an overflowing tank on Friday.

The Pedda Vaagu tank located between Eklaspur and Devabanda villages of Ieeja mandal from Jogulamba Gadwal district has been flooded due to the recent rains and inflows of water from Bingidoddi tank and Muchunipally dam.

This has suspended the movement of traffic to Ieeja mandal headquarters. Boya Ankita, a pregnant woman from Devabanda village, experienced labour pains on Friday. Her husband, Narsappa, tried to take her to the hospital, but could not cross the tank. Local people came to the couple’s help and  carried the woman across the tank.

 The four villages of the mandal don’t have any bus connectivity, and are four km away from the mandal headquarters. Residents of the villages have themselves pooled in money and built a temporary road. However, the road was washed away during the recent floods.

