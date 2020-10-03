STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tainted Telangana ACP got Rythu Bandhu benefits illegally

He is learnt to have submitted his non-agriculture and residential plots as agriculture lands for the same.The ACB will take him into custody for four days on Monday, based on a court’s directions.

Published: 03rd October 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Malkajgiri, Y Narasimha Reddy, who was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) earlier for amassing illegal properties, allegedly availed benefits of the State government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme unlawfully.

He is learnt to have submitted his non-agriculture and residential plots as agriculture lands for the same.The ACB will take him into custody for four days on Monday, based on a court’s directions.

Meanwhile, in a latest development, the ACB sleuths, on Friday, arrested four persons for forging documents in connection with the 1,960-sq yard government land in Madhapur, and selling them to five others, including Narasimha Reddy’s wife Y Manga. Four of the buyers were also arrested.

The sellers have been identified as Gopagani Sajjan Goud, Poreddy Thirupathi Reddy, Yerra Chandrasekhar and Aarjula Jaipal. They sold the government-land documents to Madhukar Sriram, Bandi Chandra Reddy, Bathini Ramesh, and Aluguvelly Srinivas Reddy, who have also been arrested. It was found that the land fell under the prohibitory list, and were allotted to the APIIC, HUDA and other organisations by the government.

The accused created fictitious PTIN numbers and got the land registered.All the plots were purchased by Narasimha Reddy under his wife’s name, giving it a face value of `80 lakh, while it had a market value of `4 crore. It fact, the land’s value is currently placed at `60 crore in the market. The arrested persons were produced before the court for judicial remand.

Fake PTIN numbers used for registration
It is learnt that the 1,960-sq yard land in Madhapur fell under the prohibitory list, and were allotted to the APIIC, HUDA and other organisations by the government. The accused persons created fictitious PTIN numbers and got the land registered

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad Rythu Bandhu scheme
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp