Tainted Telangana ACP got Rythu Bandhu benefits illegally

HYDERABAD: Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Malkajgiri, Y Narasimha Reddy, who was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) earlier for amassing illegal properties, allegedly availed benefits of the State government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme unlawfully.

He is learnt to have submitted his non-agriculture and residential plots as agriculture lands for the same.The ACB will take him into custody for four days on Monday, based on a court’s directions.

Meanwhile, in a latest development, the ACB sleuths, on Friday, arrested four persons for forging documents in connection with the 1,960-sq yard government land in Madhapur, and selling them to five others, including Narasimha Reddy’s wife Y Manga. Four of the buyers were also arrested.

The sellers have been identified as Gopagani Sajjan Goud, Poreddy Thirupathi Reddy, Yerra Chandrasekhar and Aarjula Jaipal. They sold the government-land documents to Madhukar Sriram, Bandi Chandra Reddy, Bathini Ramesh, and Aluguvelly Srinivas Reddy, who have also been arrested. It was found that the land fell under the prohibitory list, and were allotted to the APIIC, HUDA and other organisations by the government.

The accused created fictitious PTIN numbers and got the land registered.All the plots were purchased by Narasimha Reddy under his wife’s name, giving it a face value of `80 lakh, while it had a market value of `4 crore. It fact, the land’s value is currently placed at `60 crore in the market. The arrested persons were produced before the court for judicial remand.

Fake PTIN numbers used for registration

