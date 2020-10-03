Telangana BJP wooing voters in Dubbaka Assembly constituency with sarees: TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lodged a complaint with the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel against BJP leader B Raghunandan Rao for allegedly indulging in malpractices and trying to influence voters by distributing sarees and dress materials in Dubbaka Assembly constituency ahead of polls.

A letter submitted to the CEO by TRS general secretary M Srinivas Reddy on Friday stated that Raghunadhan Rao is distributing sarees and dress materials at function halls in the Dubbaka Assembly constituency. Balaji function hall which is being used as a store house, the letter stated. The TRS leader requested the CEO to take necessary action against the BJP leader immediately. By-elections to the Dubbaka Assembly seat will be held on November 3.