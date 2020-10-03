Telangana Congress leader Feroz Khan arrested for assaulting scribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Saifabad police arrested Congress leader Feroz Khan for allegedly assaulting a reporter during the party’s candlelight march at Tank Bund. Khan was produced before the court after undergoing a Covid-19 test.According to the police, Congress party workers held a candle light march at Tank Bund on Thursday.

While senior party leaders were arriving to join the march, the media was covering the programme. Feroz Khan became angry at a reporter for pushing him aside, and allegedly assaulted and abused him. Mediapersons lodged a complaint with Saifabad police. Based on complaint, the police registered cases and arrested Feroz Khan on Friday.