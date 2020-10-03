Telangana Guv admonishes Congress, says Raj Bhavan not a platform to enact ‘political dramas’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing her displeasure over the way the Congress leaders recently sought to gain entry into Raj Bhavan, to protest against the Central farm legislations, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said in categorical terms that Raj Bhavan cannot be used as a platform for enacting ‘political dramas’.

During a virtual interaction with the media on the occasion of Raj Bhavan taking the paperless route for its daily functions, the Governor was asked about the Congress’ protest near Raj Bhavan and also about its leaders claiming that they were denied an appointment to meet her. She said that it has been clearly communicated that personal visits by delegations were not being entertained during the pandemic.

Cong team refused to e-mail their memo

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said. “The Congress delegation was told to e-mail their memo-randum, but they said they were not ready to do it. Raj Bhavan cannot be a place for a “political drama.”