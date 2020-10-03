STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Guv admonishes Congress, says Raj Bhavan not a platform to enact ‘political dramas’

She said that it has been clearly communicated that personal visits by delegations were not being entertained during the pandemic. 

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao felicitates Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s husband and renowned nephrologist Dr P Soundararajan.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao felicitates Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s husband and renowned nephrologist Dr P Soundararajan.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Expressing her displeasure over the way the Congress leaders recently sought to gain entry into Raj Bhavan, to protest against the Central farm legislations, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said in categorical terms that Raj Bhavan cannot be used as a platform for enacting ‘political dramas’.

During a virtual interaction with the media on the occasion of Raj Bhavan taking the paperless route for its daily functions, the Governor was asked about the Congress’ protest near Raj Bhavan and also about its leaders claiming that they were denied an appointment to meet her. She said that it has been clearly communicated that personal visits by delegations were not being entertained during the pandemic. 

Cong team refused to e-mail their memo
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said. “The Congress delegation was told to e-mail their memo-randum, but they said they were not ready to do it. Raj Bhavan cannot be a place for a “political drama.” 

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana congress Telangana
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp