Tension in Jangaon as Congress rival groups clash

By Express News Service

JANGAON/ WARANGAL/ NALGONDA: Tension prevailed in Jangaon town on Friday when a scuffle broke out between the members of two rival groups within the Congress, during the ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas’ organised to protest against the Centre’s anti-farmer policies.

According to sources, the incident started when the two rival groups, one following former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah and the other following Jangaon District Congress Committee (DCC) president Janga Raghava Reddy, were about to garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary during the protest organised as per a call given by the AICC.

As the protest rally, headed by AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar, approached Jangaon town main junction, the activists of both groups tried to garland the statue. However, a difference of opinion over this escalated quickly and turned into a scuffle accompanied by heated arguments and manhandling of each other. The local police, who were present there to monitor the stir, swung into action and prevented the situation from getting out of hand. They also took a Congress workers into custody.

Meanwhile, the DCC of Warangal (Urban) organised a protest rally, headed by AICC secretary Srinivasan Krishnan, as part of the ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas’ on Friday.

In the meantime, senior Congress leader and former minister K Jana Reddy alleged on Friday that the farm laws introduced by the Centre will cause severe harm to the farmers and the citizens. He made this statement while taking part in a protest at the Clock Centre in Nalgonda town.