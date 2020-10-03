TPCC stages protest against farm laws

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telanagna Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members staged a protest in front of the Gandhi Statue at Secunderabad against the newly adopted Farm Bills, and against the arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing the gathering, former MP Anjani Kumar Yadav said that the new Bills would drive the farmers into suicide traps.

“The new Bills have been designed to help corporate houses such as Ambani and Adani,” he said and added, “This is nothing but privatisation of agriculture and giving market control to private operators.” He alleged that hooliganism had increased in the BJP regime. “Rahul and Priyanka went to express their solidarity with the rape victim and were detained by the police, such is the rule,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at a signature campaign against the Farm Bills, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said BJP-led government had proved once again that it was an ‘anti-farmer’ government. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he said, “The financial assistance provided under Rythu Bandhu was not adequate to pay even the interest on loans, which the government had promised to waive off.”