TRS govt successfully implementing several devpt schemes: KTR

Speaking on the occasion, he thanked Bhuvanagiri MLA P Sekhar Reddy for setting up Covid-designated centres in the town at a cost of around Rs 1 crore from his own pocket.

The bio-mining unit and FST plant inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in Bhuvanagiri

By Express News Service

 YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said on Friday that the State government is successfully implementing numerous development and welfare programmes under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.He made this statement while touring Bhuvanagiri town, along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, and taking part in various development programmes.During the tour, the MAUD Minister inaugurated a bio-mining unit and Faecal SludgeTreatment Plant (FSTP) in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, he thanked Bhuvanagiri MLA P Sekhar Reddy for setting up Covid-designated centres in the town at a cost of around Rs 1 crore from his own pocket. He also pointed out that the number of people who live in Telangana’s urban areas has increased by at least 43 per cent, owing to better infrastructure.With the implementation of the new Municipal Act, construction of houses in urban areas became a simple task, Rama Rao mentioned. 

“Each municipality is allocating at least 10 per cent of its budget for beautification works. The government has entrusted the task of taking care of plants with the respective ward councilors, as a result of which we have managed to set up 1,326 nurseries in 142 municipalities across Telangana,” he added.

The Minister also mentioned that the TRS government has managed to construct as many as 16,338 public toilets in the State, of which around half are She toilets in urban areas. “The government established around 198 dry resource centres and 150 compost yards in the 142 municipalities across State,” Rama Rao mentioned.He assured to set up FSTPs in all municipalities across the State in the coming day. 

The Minister also announced the government’s decision to introduce Pattana Pragathi Awards in five categories. The awards will be be presented on February 24.Mentioning that the State government is sanctioning `1,100 crore per month to the municipalities, Rama Rao said that it has taken up beautification of roads in Bhuvanagiri at an estimated cost of 25 crore. “Bhuvanagiri will soon get MMTS trains as well,” the Minister added. He also urged the MLA, municipal chairperson and other officials to ensure sanitation in Bhuvanagiri so that the town gets ODF ++ status.

