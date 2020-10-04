141 prisoners released from Telangana jails on ‘special remission’ during Gandhi Jayanti

By Express News Service

The State government has accorded permission for the release of as many as 141 prisoners, including 49 women, under ‘special remission’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

According to sources, a few of them were released on Saturday.

However, the prisoners, who hail from those places where the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced, will be released only after the relaxation of the code.

A GO to this effect was issued by the State government on Friday. Nearly half of them have been already released.