Centre committed to improving skills of youth, ITIs to get facelift: Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, after inaugurating the Model ITI institute at Mallepally in Hyderabad on Saturday, said that the Central government is committed to develop the skills of youngsters.

He also mentioned that the Central and State governments jointly developed the Mallepally ITI into a Model ITI at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said: “The Central government has taken an initiative to identify certain ITI institutes across the country to turn them into Model ITI centres, wherein students will be trained on the skills required by companies and industries.”

Kishan also mentioned that the Centre has allocated around Rs 300 crore for this initiative, with which as many as 15,000 ITIs across the country would be developed into Model ITIs.

He further said: “India is a young nation and these Model ITI institutes will help our youngsters achieve required qualifications.”Home Minister Mahmood Ali was also present.

KCR trying to divert people’s attention: Bandi

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for writing a letter to the Union government seeking postponement of the Apex council meeting.

He claimed that it was a conspiracy to divert the attention of people. He made these statements while addressing media via video conferencing.

He also questioned the CM for opposing the farm laws