COVID-19: Telangana High Court extends online hearing of cases till November 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upon considering the present Covid-19 situation and requests by advocates, the Telangana High Court on Saturday issued orders extending the present practice of virtual and physical hearing of the matters in the court till November 6.

The Court also decided to continue the present practice of filing of cases either online or by way of physical mode.

According to the notification issued by High Court Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy, the court has also decided to extend the physical hearing of the matters in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medak (except in Sangareddy district headquarters), Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Warangal judicial districts till November 6 by following Covid-19 guidelines.

