Eatala vents ire at Telangana health officials for neglecting orders to improve infrastructure in state

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a day-long review meeting with the authorities concerned on Saturday and issued several directions to improve health infrastructure and manpower in the State.

Venting ire at the Health Department officials for ignoring his earlier instructions regarding improving the Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Healthcare Centres in the State, the Minister directed that all teaching positions in AYUSH colleges and healthcare centres be filled soon.

Eatala also directed the officials to convert all AYUSH dispensary centres into wellness centres.

He also directed them to shift the dispensaries with low footfall of patients to PHCs, ensure AYUSH wings are set up in PHCs and also to form a task force for the development of AYUSH.

He added that a final decision to conduct recruitment through the medical recruitment board every six months will be taken after discussing with the Chief Minister.

Rajender also directed the officials concerned to frame rules for promotion of eligible employees and to take action against medical officials who evade duties.

Medical stalwarts thank TS plasma donors

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Plasma Donors Association and plasma donors, who saved lives of many Covid-19 patients, were felicitated by senior doctors and medical industry stalwarts on Saturday.

Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, said, “The world has been facing a severe pandemic, and after the Covid crisis, the spirit of humanity should be used to build a better world.”

She said that with the efforts of all, the mortality rate has been coming down

1,718 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths in TS

Telangana recorded just 1,718 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, as the State conducted only 49,084 tests as against its usual number of around 55,000 or above.

With this, the total number of cases recorded in the State reached 1,97,327. In the meantime, the State also recorded eight more Covid deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 1,153. The total number of recoveries went up to 1,67,846, with 2,002 more people winning the battle against the highly contagious disease.

Telangana currently has 28,328 active cases, of whom 23,224 patients are in home isolation. The State’s case fatality rate is 0.58 per cent and recovery rate is 85.05 per cent.