STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eatala vents ire at Telangana health officials for neglecting orders to improve infrastructure in state

The Minister directed that all teaching positions in AYUSH colleges and healthcare centres be filled soon. 

Published: 04th October 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a day-long review meeting with the authorities concerned on Saturday and issued several directions to improve health infrastructure and manpower in the State. 

Venting ire at the Health Department officials for ignoring his earlier instructions regarding improving the Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Healthcare Centres in the State, the Minister directed that all teaching positions in AYUSH colleges and healthcare centres be filled soon. 

Eatala also directed the officials to convert all AYUSH dispensary centres into wellness centres.  

He also directed them to shift the dispensaries with low footfall of patients to PHCs, ensure AYUSH wings are set up in PHCs and also to form a task force for the development of AYUSH. 

He added that a final decision to conduct recruitment through the medical recruitment board every six months will be taken after discussing with the Chief Minister. 

Rajender also directed the officials concerned to frame rules for promotion of eligible employees and to take action against medical officials who evade duties. 

Medical stalwarts thank TS plasma donors

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Plasma Donors Association and plasma donors, who saved lives of many Covid-19 patients, were felicitated by senior doctors and medical industry stalwarts on Saturday.

Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, said, “The world has been facing a severe pandemic, and after the Covid crisis, the spirit of humanity should be used to build a better world.”

She said that with the efforts of all, the mortality rate has been coming down

1,718 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths in TS

Telangana recorded just 1,718 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, as the State conducted only 49,084 tests as against its usual number of around 55,000 or above.

With this, the total number of cases recorded in the State reached 1,97,327. In the meantime, the State also recorded eight more Covid deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 1,153. The total number of recoveries went up to 1,67,846, with 2,002 more people winning the battle against the highly contagious disease.

Telangana currently has 28,328 active cases, of whom 23,224 patients are in home isolation. The State’s case fatality rate is 0.58 per cent and recovery rate is 85.05 per cent.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender AYUSH
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp