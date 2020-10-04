STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers terrorised as tigers from Chhattisgarh’s Indravati National Park target cattle in Telangana districts

Tigers migrating from Tadoba, Tipeshwar and Indravati reserves are in search of food and shelter.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: The tigers of Chhattisgarh’s Indravati National Park seem to prefer the forests of Mancherial and Kumrambheem-Asifabad districts when it comes to hunting and breeding.

While this may be good news to forest officials, farmers are on needles and pins as the striped big cats, which are growing in number, devour their cattle.

The tiger population in the lush green foliage of the erstwhile Adilabad district has doubled in the recent years — the 2019 census had identified four tigresses, including the one in the Kawal reserve, which is popular as A2.

Recently, A2 was seen moving from the Tadoba Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra towards the forests in Asifabad and Bellmapalli. But nothing was hunky-dory about this when the beautiful beast went on a rampage, killing cattle and marking its territory. 

Similarly, other tigers migrating from Tadoba, Tipeshwar and Indravati reserves are in search of food and shelter. But there have been stray incidents of cattle falling prey to these magnificent beasts, especially near farms.

This has caused panic in Bejjur, Penchkalpet, Chennur, Nenal and Bheempur mandals of erstwhile Adilabad district as farmers are dead scared to step out of their homes and work in fields.

On October 2, two buffaloes and a cow went missing at Theegalagutta in Mancherial district.

When farmers looked for their missing cattle, they found carcasses and immediately informed the local forest officials, who documented the pug marks.

They confirmed that the killer was a tiger! Luxettipet Range Officer Nagawath Swamy and a few ground-level staff inspected the scene and installed CC cameras to monitor the animal’s movement. Speaking to Express, Conservator of Forest CP Vinod said tigers usually look for territories rich in herbivores.  

Meanwhile, the farmers who have lost their cattle are eligible for a compensation of Rs 6 lakh, which was handed to them within a week of the incident. 

Nevertheless, forest officials have sought the local people’s cooperation to increase the tiger population in Telangana. In return, farmers have asked the government to increase grasslands for their cattle.

Need to safeguard migrating animals  

With tigers from neighbouring States’ reserves entering Telangana in large numbers, the government should take steps to safeguard the migrating animals.

A suggestion given by experts earlier was to make a ‘Satellite Core’ of the Kawal Tiger Reserve in order to protect the landscape for the animals. For this, the forest staff of Kagaznagar could begin with monitoring tigers’ movements.

They can also try and get a male and female to mate, which could give birth to many litters, each comprising four cubs.

These cubs can find their territories in the Krishnapalli, Chennur Neelwai, Kotapelli, Asifabad or Tiryani ranges, ultimately entering the Kawal core area in future. Other suggestions were to create a tiger reserve in Kumrambheem.

Why are tigers killing cattle 

It’s no rocket science; there are three logical reasons. Generally, tigers do not step out of deep forests during the monsoon as they have sufficient water and prey.

Now, with the rains subsiding, they are forced to venture out in search of food, and what’s better than a meaty herbivore ignorantly grazing by a farm.  

Secondly, migrated tigers searching for territory identify cattle on their way and kill them.  

Lastly, the population of forest dogs has gone up, making certain regions unsuitable for tigers to thrive in. So, the beautiful beasts sense the dogs’ presence and choose an area a few kilometres away from them

Wildlife corridor 

Experts had earlier suggested that the TS govt set up a wildlife corridor along the State border — from Wankidi, Mallini, Tonkini, Chapralla, Gudem, Somini, Thallai and Mathadigudem.

Such measures are needed now more than ever because officials had earlier spotted cubs, in their sub-adult stage, migrating out of Telangana’s forests.

More from Telangana.
