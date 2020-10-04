STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fish turns staple across Telangana as veggies, chicken, eggs get dearer

With prices of vegetables skyrocketing, many have made fish their staple -- a well-known source of protein and micronutrients.

Published: 04th October 2020 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A trip to Telangana’s districts might throw up an unconventional rustic scene — youngsters leisurely fishing in ponds, lakes and streams, rather than toiling away in fields.

In fact, fishing has become so common that it is now a hobby for some.    

People in several villages, especially the poor, have the Telangana government to thank for this.

When an unforgiving monsoon washed away vegetables and crops, the abundance of fish in water bodies came as a boon for them.

According to the Fisheries Department, over 64 crore fishlings were released into 15,700 water bodies across Telangana in 2019-20.

The government’s move to boost fisheries has not just helped strengthen fishermen cooperative societies economically, but has also improved the nutrition security of the poor.

Also, with prices of vegetables skyrocketing, many have made fish their staple -- a well-known source of protein and micronutrients. N Baskar, a resident of Kandukur of Rangareddy district, can only dream of buying vegetables now.

“Prices of essential commodities are increasing, especially vegetables. We are completely dependent on the fish from a local lake. It’s been a week since we have bought vegetables. We are a family of seven and buying vegetables for Rs 40-Rs 60 a kg has become impossible,” he said.

In recent times, the prices of essential commodities — pulses, red chillies, oil, rice, vegetables, eggs and chicken — have soared.

Vinod Kimtee, president of Hyderabad Dal Mills and Merchants Association, said the cost of pulses has increased by five to 10 per cent.

The cost of pigeon peas, an important source of protein, has shot up to Rs 95-Rs110 per kg. 

