Mallanna Sagar oustees join pink party ahead of Dubbaka bypolls

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who has been working day in and day out for the victory of the TRS candidate in the Dubbaka byelection, is aiming for a margin of one lakh votes.

The Minister has managed to pacify dissidents in the party, and woo leaders from opposition parties.

In fact, Harish has used the TRS ‘development mantra’ to attract oustees of Mallanna Sagar project, who were not on the same page as the State government for the longest time.

On Saturday, a Congress MPTC member from Vemulaghat village, Ghanpuram Kalpana, joined the TRS along with a few other oustees in the presence of Harish Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalpana said that she decided to join the pink party owing to the development works undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TRS may not pick Satish Reddy as candidate

A few video clippings on Solipeta Satish Reddy, son of late TRS leader Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, have been making the rounds on social media, putting the ruling party in an awkward position as far as the Dubbaka bypolls are concerned.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the TRS ticket would be offered to Satish Reddy. However, it is learnt that the Chief Minister had received multiple complaints pertaining to the said social media posts.

Word has it that the ticket would now be given to Ramalinga Reddy’s wife S Sujatha. Recently, Minister T Harish Rao said that the party must work together no matter who got the ticket