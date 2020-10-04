STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mallanna Sagar oustees join pink party ahead of Dubbaka bypolls

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao has also managed to pacify dissidents in the party, and woo leaders from opposition parties.

Published: 04th October 2020 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Vemulaghat MPTC G Kalpana joins TRS in the presence of Minister T Harish Rao ahead of Dubbaka by election in Siddipet on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who has been working day in and day out for the victory of the TRS candidate in the Dubbaka byelection, is aiming for a margin of one lakh votes. 

The Minister has managed to pacify dissidents in the party, and woo leaders from opposition parties.

In fact, Harish has used the TRS ‘development mantra’ to attract oustees of Mallanna Sagar project, who were not on the same page as the State government for the longest time.

On Saturday, a Congress MPTC member from Vemulaghat village, Ghanpuram Kalpana, joined the TRS along with a few other oustees in the presence of Harish Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalpana said that she decided to join the pink party owing to the development works undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

TRS may not pick Satish Reddy as candidate

A few video clippings on Solipeta Satish Reddy, son of late TRS leader Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, have been making the rounds on social media, putting the ruling party in an awkward position as far as the Dubbaka bypolls are concerned.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the TRS ticket would be offered to Satish Reddy. However, it is learnt that the Chief Minister had received multiple complaints pertaining to the said social media posts.

Word has it that the ticket would now be given to Ramalinga Reddy’s wife S Sujatha. Recently, Minister T Harish Rao said that the party must work together no matter who got the ticket

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallanna Sagar project T Harish Rao Dubbaka bypolls
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp