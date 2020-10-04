Nayeem case: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir slams Telangana government for giving clean chit to cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Saturday, strongly criticised the State government for giving clean chit to cops who allegedly maintained links with slain gangster Nayeem.

Releasing a media statement in Hyderabad, Shabbir alleged that the SIT did not conduct the investigation in a proper way and also claimed that the probing team covered up the gangster’s nexus with police officials and politicians.

The Congress leader demanded that Nayeem’s case be handed over to the CBI to ensure a fair probe.

He demanded the government to disclose the current status of all cases against Nayeem and also explain as to why the probe into more than 25 per cent of these cases were still pending.