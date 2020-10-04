STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nayeem case: Forum for Good Governance wants CBI investigation, writes to Telangana Governor

In the letter, FGG Seecretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that the SIT, which has been probing the case for the last four years, is incapable of doing justice to the investigation. 

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Secretary of Forum for Good Governance (FGG), M Padmanabha Reddy, wrote to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday, requesting her to issue directions for a CBI inquiry into the cases registered with regard to the illegal activities of gangster Nayeem.

In the letter, Reddy said that the SIT, which has been probing the case for the last four years, is incapable of doing justice to the investigation. 

Reddy said that the SIT officials investigating the  case used two counting machines to count the cash seized from Nayeem’s house after his death.

“They officially stated that they had only seized Rs 3 lakh,” he said.  

The SIT booked a total of 240 cases in connection with Nayeem’s illegal activities.

But the officials claimed they had registered only 173 cases, he said. “No single case has reached its logical end.”

