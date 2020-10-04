STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only four held for creating fake Facebook profiles of cops: Nalgonda SP

The SP said that the arrested persons have been identified as Mustaqeem Khan, Shahid, Saddam Khan and a minor boy, all residents of Ketwada mandal of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA:  Two days after a few district police officials informed the media that a gang of as many as 10 cyber criminals have been arrested for impersonating several police personnel and creating fake social media accounts, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) AV Ranganath clarified that only four persons have been arrested in this case.  

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the SP said that the arrested persons have been identified as Mustaqeem Khan, Shahid, Saddam Khan and a minor boy, all residents of Ketwada mandal of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

 He also mentioned that the cops seized cash of around Rs 1 lakh, eight mobile phones, a laptop, 30 SIM cards, fake Aadhaar cards and various other documents from their possession. They had even created a fake FB profile of the Nalgonda SP. 

Explaining their modus operandi, the cops said soon after creating a fake profile on FB, they put up a mobile number and bank account number stating that it belonged to the official.

Then they post an appeal stating that the official needs a particular amount of money for some immediate requirement. Those who transferred the money ended up getting duped.

According to Ranganath, the criminals have so far created as many as 350 fake FB profiles on the names of various police officers, belonging to various States, to loot money, of which 81 accounts were on the names of cops belonging to Telangana. 

