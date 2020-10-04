STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi all praise for Mulugu MLA Seethakka for latter's ground level work to help poor during COVID-19

Rahul heaped praised on Seethakka, stating she was the most hardworking MLA in the country and that she followed each and every programme of the party.

Published: 04th October 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appreciated Mulugu MLA Seethakka during a zoom meeting with the social media team on Saturday.

He said that he was proud to have an MLA like her in the party, and asked others to follow her lead.

According to sources, the party leader was impressed by all the ground-level work taken up by the MLA to help the poor and needy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also drew the attention of the national and international media because of her work in the rural areas. 

