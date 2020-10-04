Saffron party will fight hard for Dubbaka seat, says Kishan Reddy as BJP starts bypoll campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP will put up a strong fight against the TRS party in the upcoming Dubbaka bypoll, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

He added that the party has already launched its election campaign in the constituency.

Kishan, along with BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, OBC president K Laxman, byelection in-charge AP Jitender Reddy and other leaders, put forth strategies for the Dubbaka bypoll at the party office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Addressing the media afterwards, Kishan asserted that the people consider the BJP as an alternative to the TRS.

“We would take Dubbaka elections very seriously, and I believe it would be a good platform for the party in elections to come. The BJP has also allocated area-wise activities to senior leaders in the Dubbaka Assembly constituency,” Kishan said, adding that the party would intensify its campaign once the candidate is declared.

Meanwhile, Kishan found fault with the State government’s request to postpone the Apex Council meeting, and for writing a letter to the Union government.

“The Centre is ready to mediate their conflicts. The governments will sit together and come to a conclusion on the Krishna water sharing,” the Minister said.