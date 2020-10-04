STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SIT gives clean chit to 25 Telangana cops who allegedly had links with slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin

The SIT also withdrew eight of the 173 cases registered at different police limits in the State in connection with Nayeem’s illegal activities, including land grabbing.

Published: 04th October 2020

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Special Investigation Team (SIT) gave a clean chit to 25 police officers who were accused of having links with slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem. T

The SIT also withdrew eight of the 173 cases registered at different police limits in the State in connection with Nayeem’s illegal activities, including land grabbing.

This information was provided by Y Nagi Reddy, Inspector General of Police, SIT Hyderabad, in reply to an RTI query filed by Forum for Good Governance Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy. To a question on number of cases in which action was initiated against police officers and politicians, the reply said: “No police officer is cited as accused in any case” and “(8) politicians are involved in 139 cases”.

In another query, the Forum for Good Governance asked whether any action was taken to return the lands grabbed by Nayeem to their original owners.

Nayeem’s forcible land acquisition cases still under probe: SIT 

The RTI reply said: “The cases related to the forcible acquisition of lands by Nayeem are under investigation and pending before the Honourable Courts for final disposal as such no information can be given as of now.”

The police officers against whom there were allegations include two Additional SPs — M Srinivasa Rao and M Chandra Sekhar, seven DSPs — CH Srinivas, M Srinivas Rao, T Sai Manohar, G Prakash Rao, D Venkata Narsaiah, J Amarender Reddy and Thirupatanna, 13 Inspectors — Masthan, B Rajagopal, G Venkataiah, Srinivasa Naidu, B Krishna, S Srinivasa Rao, K Venkata Reddy, Md. Majeed, Venkata Surya Prakash, Ravi Kiran Reddy, Balvanthaiah, Narender Goud, E Ravinder, two HCs — KR Dinesh Anand and Md Sadath Miya and one PC — B Balaiah. Earlier, the SIT officials had seized a diary at Nayeem’s residence after he was killed in a police encounter

Eight cases withdrawn The SIT also withdrew eight of the 173 cases registered at different police limits in the State in connection with slain gangster Nayeem’s illegal activities, including land grabbing

