Win MLC elections, silence critics: KCR’s pep talk to party leaders ahead of Telangana polls

The Chief Minister convened a meeting on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan with Ministers, MLAs and MLCs of six districts, where polls to two graduates constituencies are due.

Published: 04th October 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence in the TRS emerging victorious in the ensuing elections to MLCs, Municipal Corporations and the Dubbaka Assembly seat.

During the meeting, KCR said that the TRS would bag the Hyderabad and Warangal Municipal Corporations, as well as win the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll.

“The party will win over 100 divisions in the GHMC polls. Surveys also indicate that the TRS candidate will emerge victorious with a thumping majority in the Dubbaka bypoll,” he said.

On taking feedback from the representatives on the Revenue Act and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), the Chief Minister hinted at a further reduction of fee for the LRS. He added that the public was happy with the initiative. 

‘Take election seriously’

While the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates seat belonged to the TRS, the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat is with the BJP. Both the seats will be vacated on March 29, 2021.

The ruling party aims to retain the former seat and wrest the latter seat from the BJP. KCR directed the Ministers, MLAs and MLCs to take the election seriously, and enrol every graduate.

“During enrolment, the emphasis must lie on those who completed their graduation on or after 2014. By winning these two segments, we should silence critics who claim that the graduates and youngsters are against the TRS government,” the Chief Minister said. 

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also directed the TRS elected representatives to enlighten the public and see that they upload the details of their properties in the soon-to-be-launched Dharani portal. 

TRS ZPTCs, MPTCs moved to ‘secret’ camps

NIZAMABAD: With the Nizamabad MLC byelection fast approaching, the incumbent TRS MLAs and MLCs have swung into action and intensified their activities in the district to ensure the victory of K Kavitha.

According to sources, Nizamabad (Rural) MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and Bodhan MLA Shakeel have already shifted the ZPTCs and MPTCs in their limits to secret camps in Hyderabad and other places.

In the meantime, some TRS sources told Express that the public representatives were shifted after conducting Covid tests.

Telangana
