1.3 lakh students set to find out Telangana EAMCET engineering results on October 6

HYDERABAD: The results for the engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be announced on October 6, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) Chairman Papi Reddy said.

"The results for EAMCET engineering are ready. The Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy will be releasing the results at 3:30 pm on Tuesday," the official said. Around 1.43 lakh candidates applied for the exam while approximately 1.3 lakh attempted it.

The Council also conducted the agriculture exams on September 28 and 29. Over 70,000 candidates from Telangana and AP registered for the exam.

The results for the TS-EAMCET 'Agriculture, veterinary and pharmacy,' streams will be released separately in the third week of October, officials said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 positive candidates who could not appear for the TS-EAMCET will get a chance to write a special exam. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has taken a decision to conduct a special exam for the benefit of those found to be COVID-19 positive during 17-08-2020 to 14-09-2020 and could not write the TS EAMCET-2020 engineering stream due to this,” an official statement from TSCHE read.