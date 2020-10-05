STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

1.3 lakh students set to find out Telangana EAMCET engineering results on October 6

The results for the TS-EAMCET 'Agriculture, veterinary and pharmacy,' streams will be released separately in the third week of October, officials said

Published: 05th October 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Students were thermal screened before attending EAMCET exam in Telangana. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The results for the engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be announced on October 6, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) Chairman Papi Reddy said.

"The results for EAMCET engineering are ready. The Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy will be releasing the results at 3:30 pm on Tuesday," the official said. Around 1.43 lakh candidates applied for the exam while approximately 1.3 lakh attempted it.     

The Council also conducted the agriculture exams on September 28 and 29. Over 70,000 candidates from Telangana and AP registered for the exam.  

The results for the TS-EAMCET 'Agriculture, veterinary and pharmacy,' streams will be released separately in the third week of October, officials said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 positive candidates who could not appear for the TS-EAMCET will get a chance to write a special exam. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has taken a decision to conduct a special exam for the benefit of those found to be COVID-19 positive during 17-08-2020 to 14-09-2020 and could not write the TS EAMCET-2020 engineering stream due to this,” an official statement from TSCHE read.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Eamcet TS-Eamcet
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp