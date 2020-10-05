Arjitha Seva resumes in Yadadri temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being suspended for over six months due to the pandemic, Arjitha Sevas at the Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple resumed on Sunday. However, following social distancing and Covid-19 containment measures have become a challenge, with hundreds of devotees thronging the temple town. Being a holiday, people from TS and neighbouring States made a beeline for the temple on the ghat road. The temple EO, N Geetha, said rooms in the Tulasi Cottage, located in the downhill, would be allotted to devotees.

In June, devotees were allowed to perform darshan but restrictions on Arjitha Sevas continued. Special pujas, including Sudarshana Narasimha Homam, Nitya Kalayanam, Abhishekam, Archana, Jodu Seva and Satyanarayana Swami Vratham, were restored with some curbs. Also, the temple authorities were issuing only 25 tokens for each Seva a day. Barbers were made to wear PPE kits while tonsuring devotees.