STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

As Polavaram works pick up pace, Bhadrachalam people in the grip of flood fear

In the meantime, Express spoke to an executive engineer in the Irrigation Department to get technical clarity on this.

Published: 05th October 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

The Bhadradri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam town

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: At a time when the construction of the Polavaram project, a multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari river, is progressing at a brisk pace, the residents of Bhadrachalam fear that the temple town may get submerged.

According to sources, the residents have been worried about losing their houses and land for the past several months after it was rumoured that the Ramalayam, Bhadrachalam town and nearby villages would be affected once the Polavaram project comes up. The temple town has a population of around 70,000 and houses thousands of buildings, including government offices.

It maybe recalled that an expert committee that visited Bhadrachalam last year too had warned the State government about the possible submersion of the town.With this, several locals have started erecting ‘for sale’ boards in front of their properties in a bid to migrate and resettle in other places. 

However, the locals feel like they are trapped in a maze as this plan of selling properties has not been working out as expected due to the collapse of real estate sector in the town. Though real estate was strong here, realtors stopped investing in Bhadrachalam town following the news of a possible submergence.

In the meantime, Express spoke to an executive engineer in the Irrigation Department to get technical clarity on this. He said, if the Andhra Pradesh government maintains Polavaram’s full tank level (FTL) at 45.72 metres, the water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam during the months of July and August will be 43 feet, which is the first danger-level. “If a sudden flood like the one in 1986 happens again, there would be a massive loss of lives and properties,” he said.

Meanwhile, N Mallikarjuna Rao, a retired irrigation engineer, also expressed a similar fear and told this newspaper that if the officials fail to ensure a proper mechanism, the repercussions would be catastrophic.
In the meantime, former BJP MLC Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has written to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), requesting it to take necessary steps to protect the temple town. 

S Venkateswara Rao, a retired superintendent engineer, said that the only way by which the authorities can save Bhadrachalam from inundation is if and only if they pump the drainage water and backwater into Godavari properly during the time of floods. If not, he said, the temple town would be submerged.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadrachalam Polavaram Polavaram project Telangana floods
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp