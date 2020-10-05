BJP, Congress in ‘unholy alliance’: Harish Rao 

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday cautioned the TRS party workers of a possible “collusion” between the BJP and Congress in the Dubbaka byelection, describing the two parties as one and the same in character.

The TRS appears to be suspecting a possible repeat of the “unholy alliance” between the two parties to dent the TRS edifice as it had happened in the 2019 Parliamentary elections, resulting in incumbent K Kavitha losing her Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat to the BJP nominee.

Addressing a meeting of party workers here on Sunday, when around 500 Congress workers, including four municipal councillors, joined the ruling party, he said the Congress had left the field open to the BJP and that was the reason why it had not yet stepped into the electoral arena.

He wanted to know why the grand old party, which has presence all over India, has not yet stepped in Dubbaka Assembly constituency where a byelection has been announced.

“The party has not yet held the workers’ meeting. This only shows that in Telangana, the BJP and Congress have a tacit understanding but in Delhi, Congress fights the BJP,” he said.

Harish Rao laid into the Congress for attacking Chief Minister KCR when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked them to take the BJP to the cleaners for enacting farm laws that hurt farmers’ interests. He wanted to know how appropriate it would be for the Congress to target the TRS when it was the BJP which brought out anti-farmer laws that benefit the Ambanis and the Tatas who are emerging as neo-feudal forces.

Training his guns at Congress Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, the Finance Minister advised him to learn the history of failures of his own party. “It could not provide quality power supply for not even a few hours when it was in power. After the advent of the TRS only, that the farmer is getting round the clock, quality power supply,” he said.

He also wanted to know if round-the-clock power supply is being provided to the farm sector in any of the five Congress-ruled States. “Is there any a State which is paying `10,000 as crop investment subsidy to the farmers?” he asked. He said Taogre is living in dreams that the Congress would win 79 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections. In the 2018 Assembly election, it polled just 26,000 votes in Dubbaka, he said and pointed out that after the TRS won the elections in the State, Medak had become headquarters for a district and land acquisition for laying railway track was in progress.

“Before long, an industrial park would be coming up here for providing employment to youth. As many as 1,000 double bedroom houses would be provided to the poor by Deepavali,” he said.

