STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus tally nears two-lakh mark 1,949 new cases, 10 more deaths

The State’s Covid tally had crossed the one-lakh mark on August 21, and it currently has 27,901 active cases.

Published: 05th October 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 tally in Telangana is nearing the two-lakh mark with the State recording 1,949 new cases on Saturday of the 51,623 tests it conducted, taking the total count to 1,99,276. Ten more people died of the disease, which puts the toll at 1,163.  

The State’s Covid tally had crossed the one-lakh mark on August 21, and it currently has 27,901 active cases. Also, 2,366 more people have recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 1,70,212.  According to the State government’s media bulletin, the case fatality and recovery rates in Telangana are 0.58 per cent and 85.41 per cent respectively, as compared to the national averages of 1.6 per cent and 84.1 per cent. Further, there are 4,555 oxygen beds and 911 ICU beds available for Covid cure in government hospitals across the State. 

Of the 1,949 new cases reported on Saturday, 291 were recorded from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, while a majority of the others came from Rangareddy (156), Medchal (150), Nalgonda (124), Karimnagar (114), Khammam (85) and Kothagudem (71).

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Telangana coronavirus Coronavirus
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp