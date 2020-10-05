Coronavirus tally nears two-lakh mark 1,949 new cases, 10 more deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 tally in Telangana is nearing the two-lakh mark with the State recording 1,949 new cases on Saturday of the 51,623 tests it conducted, taking the total count to 1,99,276. Ten more people died of the disease, which puts the toll at 1,163.

The State’s Covid tally had crossed the one-lakh mark on August 21, and it currently has 27,901 active cases. Also, 2,366 more people have recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 1,70,212. According to the State government’s media bulletin, the case fatality and recovery rates in Telangana are 0.58 per cent and 85.41 per cent respectively, as compared to the national averages of 1.6 per cent and 84.1 per cent. Further, there are 4,555 oxygen beds and 911 ICU beds available for Covid cure in government hospitals across the State.

Of the 1,949 new cases reported on Saturday, 291 were recorded from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, while a majority of the others came from Rangareddy (156), Medchal (150), Nalgonda (124), Karimnagar (114), Khammam (85) and Kothagudem (71).