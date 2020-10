By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana on Sunday said he would file a PIL in the High Court against the Special Investigation Team that gave a clean chit to 25 police officials over their alleged nexus with slain gangster Nayeem.

He alleged that Nayeem ran a parallel government with help from the police and incumbent governments. He demanded for contents of Nayeem’s dairy, containing details of his links with police, to be revealed.