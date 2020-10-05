Karimnagar enlists 3,000 properties on Dharani

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The survey enlisting non-agricultural property for the Dharani portal continued for the second day in MCK limits on Sunday.

The Municipal Corporation had set a target of 10 days to complete the survey. About 180 staffers are on the ground visiting houses.

MCK Commissioner Valluri Kranthi has urged the public to keep particulars like Aadhaar number, property assessment and house documents ready, so that the officials can easily enter them into portal.

Around 3,000 properties were enlisted as on Sunday. Field staff was appointed with the help of Varadhi, a government recruitment agency, said officials.