TRS workers lobby for temple committee posts in Nizamabad dist

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Several TRS leaders, activists and party sympathisers from the erstwhile Nizamabad district have been lobbying for a place in the temple committees. They have been in regular touch with MLAs of their respective constituencies for this purpose.

Each temple committee is constituted with 14 members, and MLAs usually give an advisory list of the members to be chosen to Endowments Department. Earlier, except one temple, none of the other temples had committees.

The Endowments Department recently started the exercise to constitute new committees for temples. MLAs will nominate names for temple committees, including for the post of chairman. After inquiries by cops and the Department, the latter will constitute new committees. As per the temple’s income, the department has divided them into three categories. For income below `2 lakh, committees will be constituted by Deputy Commissioner. Temples with income in the `2 lakh to `25 lakh range will come under Commissioner, while those with income above `25 lakh will have their committees constituted by government. There are a total of 56 temples in the district — 42 in the first category with income less than `2 lakh, eight in the second, and six that come under third category.

As of now, 50 applications have been received by officials for different temples. Holding a temple committee post has also become a status symbol, due to which several ruling party supporters wants these posts, even if the tenure is only a year. Officials say the process of selection will be completed in one month.