Telangana Governor working with TRS, BJP: Congress

Published: 05th October 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore, addresses party workers at Indra Bhavan in Hyderabad | S Senbgapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Sunday criticised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the ruling TRS and the BJP, saying it looks like they have been working together in the State. He found fault with the Governor for not meeting Congress MPs and MLAs by using the pandemic as an excuse, but meets Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Participating in the preparatory meeting in Hyderabad for the upcoming Dubbaka bypolls, Tagore asked the party cadre to work hard to achieve good results in the election. He asked the party in-charge for the Dubbaka election to campaign strongly in villages. Tagore accused that the BJP and TRS of having a dictatorship attitude towards the Opposition.

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan also said it was not the Congress but the Governor who is playing politics in Raj Bhavan. He found fault with her comments on the agitation against the farm laws. “When the Congress sought an appointment with the Governor, it was denied, citing Covid-19. It had mentioned that the delegation would consist of two-three leaders and if the Governor was not ready to receive the memorandum, we could present it to her PR or laison officer. But she refused,” he said. 

Meanwhile, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the party cadre to a stage silent protest on Monday from 4 pm to 5 pm to condemn the Hathras incident. 

