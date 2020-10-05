Telangana sixth most unsafe state for elderly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is among the top 10 unsafe States for senior citizens in India, with its overall crime rate on the rise at 43.4 per cent, as compared to the previous year. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Telananga has come sixth among States with the highest number of crimes against its elderly population. Of the total 1,523 criminal cases, in which people above the age of 60 were victims, in the State, 193 were reported in Hyderabad.

Illegal trespassing

A majority of the cases were registered under the ‘illegal trespassing’ (323 victims) and ‘forgery, cheating and fraud’ categories (314 victims). The report said that Telangana accounted for 5.5 per cent of the offences committed against the elderly across the country last year. The estimated senior citizen population in Telangana, as per the 2011 Census, is around 34.4 lakh. However, India’s youngest State is growing old. Its population above 60 years is set to double over the next two decades, according to the latest economic survey. The steady rise in registration of offences in Telangana has mirrored the national trend.