STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana sixth most unsafe state for elderly

The report said that Telangana accounted for 5.5 per cent of the offences committed against the elderly across the country last year. 

Published: 05th October 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

The anti-IOC protests in Puthuvype stood out for the unflinching participation of senior citizens. They say they are not ready to leave the land. A scene from the protest site at Puthuvype in Kochi on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is among the top 10 unsafe States for senior citizens in India, with its overall crime rate on the rise at 43.4 per cent, as compared to the previous year. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Telananga has come sixth among States with the highest number of crimes against its elderly population. Of the total 1,523 criminal cases, in which people above the age of 60 were victims, in the State, 193 were reported in Hyderabad.

Illegal trespassing 

A majority of the cases were registered under the ‘illegal trespassing’ (323 victims) and ‘forgery, cheating and fraud’ categories (314 victims). The report said that Telangana accounted for 5.5 per cent of the offences committed against the elderly across the country last year. The estimated senior citizen population in Telangana, as per the 2011 Census, is around 34.4 lakh. However, India’s youngest State is growing old. Its population above 60 years is set to double over the next two decades, according to the latest economic survey. The steady rise in registration of offences in Telangana has mirrored the national trend.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
senior citizens
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp