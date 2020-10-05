STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three states devise plans to weed out Maoists

Police intensify combing operations as senior cops of Telangana, Chhattisgarh & Maharashtra hold key meeting

Published: 05th October 2020

TS DGP M Mahender Reddy, along with senior police officials from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, visits the Agency areas of Mulugu disitrict on Sunday

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The Agency areas of Mulugu district were on high alert on Sunday, with Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy, IG Nagi Reddy, and senior police officials from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, visiting the region. 

The top cops arrived in the district to take part in a high-level meeting held at Wajedu and Venkatapuram CRPF camps. Though the details of the meeting have not been made public, it is learnt that the discussion centred on the rise of Maoist activities along the borders of the three States. A strategy is likely to have been devised to uproot the party altogether.  

With the hullabaloo of helicopters and barricades back in the region, the residents of Agency areas were on their toes on Sunday. Speculations were rife over the meeting — not to mention the DGP’s second visit to Mulugu in the last two months — with sources saying the police had received intel about the entry of top Maoists into the State. Ahead of the meeting, the personnel had intensified combing operations in Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad districts.

Senior security advisor in the MHA K Vijay Kumar, who was involved in the killing of sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, visited Telangana for the first time for the meeting. CRPF DG AP Maheshwari, DIG-Bastar Sunder Raj, SDG-Naxal Ashok Juneja and other senior officials were also present.

