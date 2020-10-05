TSRTC not to ply on more routes till footfall rises

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will not be able to resume services on more routes until the corporation achieves at least 60 per cent occupancy in the current routes. As per highly placed officials, only 37 per cent occupancy is being achieved with the number of current routes, which is 25 per cent of the regular routes.

More routes will only be started once the revenue increases. As of now, city buses are bringing in only Rs 60 lakh on a daily basis, which officials claimed was not enough to start more buses. Sources claim that daily revenue needs to reach the crore bracket to resume more routes.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said, “While we have started city buses, we aren’t receiving a lot of revenue or occupancy. In the initial days we were receiving only Rs 10 lakh of revenue per day, however, in the last week, it has increased to Rs 60 lakh. In addition, occupancy during the first week was limited to 10 per cent ration, meaning only 10 seats were occupied for every 100 seats. This has increased to 37 per cent. But more routes can’t be resumed unless occupancy reaches 60 per cent.”

The official added, “We specifically chose to start services only in routes that have previously recorded a high revenue. From suburban areas, we barely get any occupancy as, on most of the days, only one or two persons travel in each bus.” Last week, the TSRTC also started inter-State services to Karnataka, barring Bengaluru, as well as Maharashtra.